NORFOLK, Va. — Two weeks after Norfolk police say they captured a burglar who specifically targeted Chinese food restaurants, another suspect broke into two more restaurants.

The latest burglaries happened in the early morning hours of Friday, May 24. Surveillance videos show a man smashing out the front glass window with a blunt object. Once inside, he quickly takes money from the register.

The restaurants targeted were Golden Chopsticks on Hampton Boulevard, and China House on N. Military Highway.

These latest burglaries come after police arrested 40-year-old Elliot Delvalle on May 10. Delvalle allegedly broke into at least 11 Chinese restaurants over the course of a few days across Norfolk.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.