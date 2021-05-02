Two dead, one injured following single-vehicle crash overnight on Granby Street in Norfolk

Norfolk police said two female passengers died in a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 4200 block of Granby Street early Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and one person hurt overnight.

The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call in the early morning of Sunday, May 2 around 1:50 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 4200 block of Granby Street.

Norfolk-Fire Rescue responded to the crash along with the police. When first responders got to the scene, they found two female passengers who were both seriously hurt with life-threatening injuries.

Those two passengers were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where they died. Police have not released their names at this time.

Officers said there was a third passenger who also got hurt but is expected to be okay. They said the person driving the vehicle did not get injured.