Two dead, one injured following single-vehicle crash overnight on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and one person hurt overnight.
The Norfolk Police Department said it received a call in the early morning of Sunday, May 2 around 1:50 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 4200 block of Granby Street.
Norfolk-Fire Rescue responded to the crash along with the police. When first responders got to the scene, they found two female passengers who were both seriously hurt with life-threatening injuries.
Those two passengers were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where they died. Police have not released their names at this time.
Officers said there was a third passenger who also got hurt but is expected to be okay. They said the person driving the vehicle did not get injured.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.