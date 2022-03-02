Two dogs rescued from Norfolk fire

When teams got to the home, they found heavy flames on the second floor, and upgraded the situation to a "two-alarm fire."

A huge fire damaged a home in the Park Place area of Norfolk late Thursday night.

Stephanie Ramsey, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire-Rescue, said two dogs were safely rescued from the West 30th Street home.

No firefighters or other people were hurt.

Ramsey said firefighters were called to help at 11:22 p.m. When teams got to the home, they found heavy flames on the second floor, and upgraded the situation to a "two-alarm fire."

She said it was under control by 12:18 a.m. Friday.