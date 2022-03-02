Two dogs rescued from Norfolk fire

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in February 2022.
A huge fire damaged a home in the Park Place area of Norfolk late Thursday night.
Stephanie Ramsey, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire-Rescue, said two dogs were safely rescued from the West 30th Street home.
No firefighters or other people were hurt.
Ramsey said firefighters were called to help at 11:22 p.m. When teams got to the home, they found heavy flames on the second floor, and upgraded the situation to a "two-alarm fire."
She said it was under control by 12:18 a.m. Friday.
It's not clear yet how the fire was started, or how many people will be displaced by the damage.