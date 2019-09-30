NORFOLK, Virginia — Norfolk fire crews worked to contain a fire early Monday morning that broke out at the Norfolk International Terminals near the Virginia Port Authority.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, fire units were called to a cold storage facility at NIT at 1:30 a.m.

When they got there, they found a smoldering fire in the insulated walls and roof area of the facility. Since construction was being done on the building, crews had a hard time putting the flames out.

PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Norfolk International Terminals

They worked through the early-morning hours to expose and extinguish hidden fire damaging the walls and roof of the cold storage building.

Two firefighters ended up being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Fire control had to be called in. Crews are still at the scene to make sure no hot spots are still in place.