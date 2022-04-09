Two hurt after shooting on W. 27th Street in Norfolk, police say

Police found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg, and an 18-year-old woman who had been grazed by a bullet.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about a violent Labor Day Weekend in Norfolk that aired on Sept. 4, 2022.

Two people were hurt in a Norfolk shooting Monday evening.

According to police, a call was received about the shooting, which was on the 1400 block of W. 27th Street. That happened shortly before 6 p.m.

That's not far from Old Dominion University.

When they got there, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg, and an 18-year-old woman who had been grazed by a bullet.

Both of them are expected to be okay.

Right now, police believe that the shooting was an accident and both victims know who pulled the trigger. However, it's still an ongoing investigation.