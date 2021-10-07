15-year-old girl dies following Tanners Creek Dr. shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. —
A teenage girl died after being shot in Norfolk Saturday night. Another juvenile was injured.
Norfolk police said they received a call about a shooting at 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Dr.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two juveniles, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who had both been shot.
They were both rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The girl had life-threatening injuries, she died in the hospital.
Officers said the boy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, he's expected to be okay.
Police are asking anyone with information to submit a tip at p3tips.com/1126 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.