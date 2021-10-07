15-year-old girl dies following Tanners Creek Dr. shooting in Norfolk

Norfolk Police say one of the two teens that were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds has died. The 17-year-old is expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — A teenage girl died after being shot in Norfolk Saturday night. Another juvenile was injured.

Norfolk police said they received a call about a shooting at 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Dr.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two juveniles, a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who had both been shot.

They were both rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The girl had life-threatening injuries, she died in the hospital.

Officers said the boy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, he's expected to be okay.