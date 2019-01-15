NORFOLK, Va. — Animal Planet has a dog special on February 2, and two Norfolk SPCA dogs will be participating!

Norfolk SPCA will have two hounds, Rue, a 10-year-old Basset hound, and Corrine, a 5-year-old Fox Hound competing in Animal Planet's Dog Bowl II.

Dog Bowl features older dogs who can still learn new tricks! The game features older rescue dogs, and it brings plenty of "aww" inspiring moments.

These pups will rise to Super Bowl stardom in the fan favorite pup-to-pup competition. The Dog Bowl II competition airs during the ROAD TO PUPPY BOWL XV Saturday, February 2nd at 8 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Two puppies from the Virginia Beach SPCA has puppies participating in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl, too!

The Norfolk SPCA said this is a can't miss event!