NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Brambleton Avenue early Saturday morning.

Emergency dispatch said police responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Brambleton Avenue between St. Pauls Boulevard and Church Street.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Dispatch said their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

