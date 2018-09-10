Norfolk Police said two people are recovering after they were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Lincoln Street, in the Young Terrace neighborhood. The victims, a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, told detectives they had been walking down the street when a vehicle drove up and someone inside opened fire.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

At this time, there is no suspect nor vehicle information available, nor is there a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

