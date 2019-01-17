NORFOLK, Va. — Chow and Tortilla West, both popular restaurants in Norfolk, took to Facebook Wednesday to announce they will be closing their doors.

Chow, which has been open for seven years, and Tortilla West, which operated for 11 years, will serve customers for the last time on Saturday, January 19.

In their Facebook posts, they expressed their love for their friends, families, employees, and customer saying "we could not have done it without them."

Both posts have garnered over 100 comments Wednesday night with many people expressing their sadness about the announcement.