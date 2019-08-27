NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking into a serious single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened in the 7800 block of N. Military Highway near Hilton Street. Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 9 a.m.

The first officers on the scene found two men trapped inside a Ford Fusion sedan.

The investigation revealed the sedan was traveling northbound on N. Military Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The 57-year-old driver is listed in critical condition, and the 51-year-old passenger had serious injuries. However, officials said the passenger is expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

All southbound lanes on North Military Hwy had been closed, but have since reopened to all traffic.

No further information was available at this time.