Two suspects in 2019 MacArthur Center shooting are sentenced

NORFOLK, Va. — Two men convicted for their involvement in a Valentine's Day shooting at Norfolk's MacArthur Center last year were sentenced on Friday.

Both Kevin Holloman and Dvegan Melvin pleaded guilty to gang: participation in criminal activity and assault and battery. They were each sentenced to serve two years, seven months. Afterward, Holloman will have five years of probation while Melvin will have three years of probation.

Holloman and Melvin were among four people arrested after a fight between two groups of people turned into a shooting. It happened inside the first floor of the mall on February 14, 2019. Holloman and a 16-year-old were both shot and injured.