VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men charged in connection with two armed robberies at 7-Elevens in Virginia Beach are also facing charges in Norfolk, police said.

Norfolk police believe the 7-Eleven robberies in Norfolk early Thursday morning are connected to the deadly robbery shooting in Virginia Beach that took place that same morning as well, according to PIO Daniel Hudson.

In that incident, two robbery suspects were shot by a citizen in possession of a legal weapon.

One suspect was killed. He's been identified as 18-year-old Michael Moore.

Brookins and Simons are also charged in Norfolk in connection with two robberies.

The first robbery occurred around 1 a.m. Friday at the Norfolk 7-Eleven located at 3235 Chesapeake Boulevard. The clerk told police three armed men entered the store.

Just an hour later, the 7-Eleven at 6667 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, was also robbed when two armed men entered that store.

Just minutes after that robbery, the robbery at the Newtown Road 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach where a customer shot and killed Michael Moore took place.

Ronald Lee Brookins Jr., 18, of Suffolk, is charged with two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, abduction and wearing a mask in public.

According to Navy officials, Brookins has been in the Navy under a year. He enlisted in December 2018 and is an airman recruit with the Navy Reserve Forces Command.

Deputy Public Affairs Officer for the Navy Reserve Forces Command, Lieutenant Adam Demeter said in a statement:

One of our Sailors completed his initial training at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training and failed to check in with his gaining command. He was subsequently placed in an ‘unauthorized absence’ status. After learning of the incident involving this Sailor, who now faces criminal charges following an attempted armed robbery of a convenience store, the Navy is fully cooperating with local authorities and offering any assistance with the investigation.

Simons is charged with two counts each of robbery, conspiracy, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of unlawfully wearing a mask in public.

Deric Breon Simmons, 19, of Chesapeake, is also charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Newport News police PIO Brandon Maynard confirmed the suspects are also connected to a robbery in the city.

Suffolk police said they are investigating whether two robberies in the city on July 23 are connected to the Norfolk and Virginia Beach incidents.