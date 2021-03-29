Two teens arrested following gunshot disturbance near Norview area in Norfolk

Norfolk police said two boys were arrested, a 16 and 17-year-old who were in a stolen vehicle with two guns. They are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said two teenaged boys are facing charges after a report came in about shots being fired from a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The Norfolk Police Department said a call came in on March 26, 2021, around 4:10 p.m. about a vehicle driving around shooting a gun, in the area of the 6400 block of Crescent Way.

According to officers, when they arrived at the scene the area was clear. No one was found shooting at that time.

A few hours after that, police located a vehicle that matched the description from the report in the 800 block of East 26th Street. They approached two boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who were inside the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was stolen and there were two guns found inside.