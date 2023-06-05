2 women in Norfolk hospitalized after being shot in their homes, police say

The Norfolk Police Department said it is currently investigating the shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two women were hospitalized in Norfolk due to a shooting early Monday morning.

The investigation began when a call about a gunshot victim came in around 1:45 a.m. at the 3000th block of Keller Avenue.

Officers with the Norfolk Police Department found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her back.

Officers were told of another gunshot victim near 2900 South Cape Henry Avenue. When they arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound on her leg.

They were both taken to Norfolk General Hospital.

Police say both women were inside their homes when they were shot by someone outside.