2 women in Norfolk hospitalized after being shot in their homes, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Two women were hospitalized in Norfolk due to a shooting early Monday morning.
The investigation began when a call about a gunshot victim came in around 1:45 a.m. at the 3000th block of Keller Avenue.
Officers with the Norfolk Police Department found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her back.
Officers were told of another gunshot victim near 2900 South Cape Henry Avenue. When they arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound on her leg.
They were both taken to Norfolk General Hospital.
Police say both women were inside their homes when they were shot by someone outside.
The investigation is ongoing.