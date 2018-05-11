NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — As the Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command gets ready to begin the 2018 season of the Angel Tree Program, they're preparing for an event to kick off the season.

The Undecorate the Tree event hosted by the Salvation Army Hampton Roads Command in partnership with 13News Now encourages community members to undecorate the tree by adopting Angel Tree tags.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 8 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at MacArthur Center near the Ice Palace. The organization hopes to "undecorate" the tree as many times as possible in a two-hour span.

Anyone who adopts an Angel at the event will be invited to take an exclusive tour of the Ice Palace before Santa arrives on Saturday, November 10.

