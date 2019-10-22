NORFOLK, Va. — LEE's FRIENDS in Norfolk is hosting the 2019 Unique Boutique on October 24.

The event will feature a wide variety of shopping from 30 vendors ranging from fun holiday and household gift items, estate silver, beautiful jewelry, children’s clothing, delicious food, and handmade crafts.

There’s something for everyone on every holiday list.

The event is to help get a jump start on holiday shopping all while supporting a great cause.

The Unique Boutique will be held in Memorial Hall at The Episcopal Church of The Good Shepherd located at 7400 Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk. The 2019 Unique Boutique will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

LEE’S FRIENDS offers person-to-person help and needed emotional and practical support to cancer patients and their families in South Hampton Roads who are facing the crises of diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

For more information about the event call 440-7501 or click here.