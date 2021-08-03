Star Wars-themed jet lands at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — The Force is strong with this one.
An aircraft tricked out in a Star Wars-themed paint job made a stop at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Tuesday morning.
Back in late 2019, United Airlines joined forces with Star Wars to feature a Rise of Skywalker-themed paint livery and onboard experience with one of the airlines' Boeing 737-800 jets. The flight also features amenity kits and an inflight safety demonstration video featuring characters from the movie.
Norfolk International Airport posted on social media about the plane's arrival on Tuesday and said its next stop would be a nonstop flight to Denver International Airport.