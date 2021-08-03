Star Wars-themed jet lands at Norfolk International Airport

The United Airlines flight is themed around the franchise's latest movie, "The Rise of Skywalker." Its next stop is a nonstop flight to Denver International Airport.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Force is strong with this one.

An aircraft tricked out in a Star Wars-themed paint job made a stop at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) on Tuesday morning.

Back in late 2019, United Airlines joined forces with Star Wars to feature a Rise of Skywalker-themed paint livery and onboard experience with one of the airlines' Boeing 737-800 jets. The flight also features amenity kits and an inflight safety demonstration video featuring characters from the movie.