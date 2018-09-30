NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was shot and killed early morning Sunday, police said, and another man was arrested and charged in his murder later Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of Wayland Street, police said in a social media post.

#Breaking #NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 8500 blk of Wayland St. The call came in around 12:50 a.m. An adult man was found at the scene deceased. If you have any info call @nfvacrimeline or submit a tip at https://t.co/IFxPVKEFHC. #NPDNews pic.twitter.com/lpYWUita4u — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 30, 2018

The call came in around 12:50 a.m. — officers found the man dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified by police as 23-year-old Christopher DeShawn Martin, a Norfolk resident.

Police identified the suspect as 20-year-okd Tyquan Shakir Winslow, also of Norfolk. He's been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No motive for the shooting was provided.

Police are asking if you have any information on this incident, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at P3tips.com/1126.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC