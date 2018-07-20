NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A man was shot and killed in a shooting on Friday, police said.

Norfolk Police Department identified the man killed as 40-year-old Sanjuan Shy of Chesapeake.

Shortly before 2 p.m., dispatchers received a call to the 1300 block of Bolton Street of a shooting.

Arriving officers found Shy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medics transported Shy to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives have not released a motive or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you have any information, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC