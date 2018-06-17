NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The search for a 12-year-old boy who went missing off the waters of Ocean View Saturday night has ended, according to the Norfolk Police Department. The boy was not located.

The boy's family, who have kept vigil at the beach since he went missing, told 13News Now that his name is Davieon Askew. They said their family was in town from North Carolina for a birthday celebration.

Davieon Askew, second from left

Earlier, Norfolk Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Joe Milligan said crews conducted a grid search.

Milligan said a grid search is where you break up the area into boxes.

Efforts to find the boy were concluded at 3:40 p.m.Family members told emergency crews the boy and two other children were in the water near the Ocean View Fishing Pier around 6:45 p.m. Saturday and got into trouble.

Relatives were able to rescue the other two children.

Members of Norfolk Fire-Rescue, Norfolk Police Department, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and the U.S. Coast Guard were part of the search near the pier at 414 West Ocean View Avenue.

Milligan said the Norfolk police dive team will be in recovery mode diving near the pylons and pier. He’s unsure how long the dive team will search.





