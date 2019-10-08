NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say a murder suspect is back in custody, hours after he was released following a pre-trial hearing. Police are still investigating how and why he was released in the first place.

Jaquan Anderson is accused of the 2017 slaying of Norfolk State University football player Nicholas Ackies, an 18-year-old defensive lineman originally from Richmond.

Police say Anderson's trial is scheduled for Monday and on Friday morning, a pre-trial hearing was held in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Anderson was present for that hearing, but around 2 p.m., he was released from custody.

Norfolk Police Dept.

Around 9:30, authorities said he was located and taken back into custody.

Police say a review is under way to figure out why Anderson was released.

