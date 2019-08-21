NORFOLK, Va. — The Uruguayan Navy’s sail training tall ship Capitan Miranda will return to Norfolk.

The ship will make its return on Monday, September 2 to Friday, September 6. Norfolk was selected as one of five East Coast ports for the ship’s 2019 sail training tour including Miami, Baltimore, Boston, and New London.

The Capitan Miranda will arrive at 9 a.m. on Monday. The 205’ schooner-style ship will dock next to the Waterside District at 333 Waterside Drive, on the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

The Capitan Miranda was originally a survey ship but it's now the training ship for the Uruguayan Naval Academy at Montevideo. It was built in Cadiz, Spain, in 1930, the ship was refitted and rerigged in 1978 and logs 10,000 sea miles annually.

The ship sails with 13 officers, 16 Midshipmen, 6 Petty Officers, 18 Corporals, 17 Sailors, and 9 visiting military personnel.

The tall ship will be open to the public for free tours:

Monday, September 2: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3: (no public visitation)

Wednesday, September 4: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 5: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Strollers are not permitted onboard the ship. Entry and Exit Ramps are not equipped to accommodate wheelchairs, walkers, or other types of mobility equipment requiring a flat and solid surface or hard handrails.

The ship will depart Norfolk at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6.