The U.S. Navy will have a ceremony aboard the USS George H.W. Bush Friday for the establishment of the Second Fleet.

The Second Fleet was disestablished in 2011 as part of the Pentagon's cost-saving plan.

In January, Defense Secretary James Mattis announced a new "defense strategy," expanding America's military. ​​​​​​

Mattis said there were also "growing threats" from China and Russia, according to the Department of Defense.

After almost 7 years of retirement, the Second Fleet re-activates Friday with Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis assuming command of the Second Fleet.

Headquartered in Norfolk, Second Fleet will exercise operational and administrative authorities over assigned ships, aircraft and landing forces on the East Coast and the North Atlantic, according to a press release.

It will plan and conduct maritime, joint and combined operations and will train and recommend certification of combat-ready naval forces for maritime employment and operations around the globe.

