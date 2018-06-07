NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- The USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams arrived at Naval Station Norfolk Thursday after completing its maiden voyage from San Diego.

It is the Navy’s newest expeditionary sea base.

The USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams was delivered to the Navy’s Military Sealift Command in February 2018.

The 784-foot-long vessel features a 52,000-square-foot flight deck, fuel and equipment storage, repair spaces, magazines, and mission-planning spaces.

The vessel is able to accommodate up to 250 personnel.

USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams will support multiple missions, such as air mine counter measures, counter-piracy operations, maritime security operations, humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions and crisis response operations.

