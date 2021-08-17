USS Arlington heading to Haiti after 7.2 earthquake kills many

The U.S. Navy said the transport dock ship will help with humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in the country.

The Norfolk-based USS Arlington is heading to Haiti Tuesday afternoon after a powerful 7.2 earthquake struck the country last week, taking the lives of nearly 1,400 people and injuring 6,000 people.

The U.S. Navy said the transport dock ship will help with humanitarian and disaster relief efforts in the country.

Their response follows the second major earthquake that struck the country in recent history. The previous 7.0 earthquake happened in January 2010.

The two events might seem close in magnitude, but they're not. Because of the way the Richter scale works, this recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake was twice as powerful as the one that hit Haiti in 2010.

The ship will depart from Naval Station Norfolk. The departure time was not announced.