NORFOLK, Va. — USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday.

The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer returned from a seven-and-a-half month deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

Some highlights during the ship's deployment included:

In the 5th Fleet Area of Operation , Gonzalez conducted BMD in the Arabian Gulf, participated in several joint exercises with partner nations, and ensured freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.





, Gonzalez conducted BMD in the Arabian Gulf, participated in several joint exercises with partner nations, and ensured freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Gonzalez conducted maritime security operations in the 6th Fleet Area of Operation, supporting the fleet’s mission of conducting full joint and naval operations, which are often conducted in concert with ally and interagency partners such as NATO in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

