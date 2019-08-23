NORFOLK, Va. — The guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returned to Naval Station Norfolk Tuesday, Aug. 27

The ship returned from an eight-month deployment to the Navy’s 6th Fleet areas of operation, which covers Europe and Africa.

The guided-missile destroyer conducted maritime operations as the flagship of NATO’s Standing NATO Maritime Group 1.

FROM DECEMBER: Small electrical fire delays USS Gravely deployment as NATO Flagship

RELATED: USS Ramage deploys from Naval Station Norfolk

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.