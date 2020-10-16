USS Jason Dunham Chief Petty Officer killed in forklift accident

The Navy said the accident happened around 11 a.m. Friday at Pier 14, where the Chief Petty Officer was struck by the forklift.

NORFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after a Chief Petty Officer serving on USS Jason Dunham was killed in an accident involving a forklift at Naval Station Norfolk.

The Navy said the accident happened around 11 a.m. Friday at Pier 14, where the Chief Petty Officer was struck by the forklift.

The Chief Petty Officer was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.

The Chief Petty Officer's name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.