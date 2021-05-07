x
USS New Hampshire returns home to Naval Station Norfolk

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine returned from a six-month deployment.
Credit: U.S. Navy Photo / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner
Lt j.g. Amanda Langhauser, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778), is greeted by her dog during the boat’s homecoming at Naval Station Norfolk, May 7, 2021. New Hampshire returns following a six-month deployment that supported national security interests and maritime security operations at sea.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia-class submarine USS New Hampshire returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk on Friday.

The fast-attack sub returned from its six-month deployment where it “executed the chief of naval operations' maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations,” according to the Navy.

Cmdr. Bennett Christman said he was proud of the crew’s hard work.

“Under stress, family separation, and without normal liberty, they remained consummate professionals who enthusiastically tackled the toughest problems with ingenuity and drive,” he added.

“They return fulfilled by their accomplishments on several missions vital to national security.”

New Hampshire was the first submarine to deploy with a 3D printer kit developed by Naval Sea Systems Command. The printer gave New Hampshire the ability to fabricate several temporary parts while deployed.

The New Hampshire traveled more than 40,000 nautical miles and made stops in Faslane, Scotland and Haakonsvern, Norway.

PHOTOS: USS New Hampshire returns from deployment

U.S. Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner
Lt. Cmdr. Alexander Samaniego, right, assigned to the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS New Hampshire (SSN 778), embraces his significant other and son during the boat’s homecoming at Naval Station Norfolk, May 7, 2021. New Hampshire returns following a six-month deployment that supported national security interests and maritime security operations at sea.

