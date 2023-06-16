USS Porter home after first deployment from Naval Station Norfolk

Porter spent seven years in Spain before shifting ports to Naval Station Norfolk in October 2022.

NORFOLK, Va. — Heroes are home...Crewmembers aboard USS Porter reunited with family after being away for four months Friday morning.

“Four months never feels like four months,” said GSE Jesse Vargas, a USS Porter member.

Diana Vargas said it's emotional when her husband, Jesse, is away.

“I mean we really sacrifice a lot not being able to see our husbands, having to take everything at home,” she said.

The crew arrived at Naval Station Norfolk Friday morning greeted with flowers, signs and big hugs. This is Porter’s first deployment from Naval Station Norfolk. The crew spent seven years in Spain before shifting ports in October.

“It seemed like every other day we were going out to sea," Jesse Vargas said. "It was tough. It was tough but we made it. We accomplished the deployments out there.”

Then, Crew members spent a few months in Hampton Roads training for this deployment. So, coming home this time around means more time to relax with family.

“First of all, we noticed the humidity," said Commander Joe Hamilton, the commanding officer of USS Porter. "It was much different than it was back over in Europe but it’s very nice to be back home.”

Commander Hamilton said crewmembers worked in the Baltic Sea and conducted exercises with allies.

“We did a lot of live fire events off the coast of the UK’s Hebrides range," he said. "Basically, northwest of Scotland.”

The crew visited nine foreign ports and hosted various distinguished visitors including President of Estonia Alar Karis and U.S. Ambassador to Estonia George P. Kent.

Now, crew members will occupy their time with family.