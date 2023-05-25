USS Truxtun returns to Naval Station Norfolk

The Truxtun left in August and returned to its homeport on Thursday. Their deployment time was extended to support response efforts in Sudan.

NORFOLK, Va. — A ship in the distance brings excitement to those who are waiting pier side.

“This is the end of a pretty long training track for us," said Carey Founds. "So, we’re excited to have him home.”

Founds and her family waited months for her husband to return home.

“For the summer and spend time with us on the beach and get to watch them have their milestones,” she said

USS Truxtun (DDG-103) returned to Naval Station Norfolk early Thursday morning. Founds and many others waved signs and cheered until they could hug their loved ones.

“It’s been a long time coming," said Marie Orta. "We got a lot of catching up to do.”

The crew of about 350 spent nine months away performing training exercises. Last month, their deployment time got extended taking them near the coast of Sudan.

Families waiting at Naval Station Norfolk’s Pier 7 are ready for USS Truxtun’s arrival.



Truxtun is returning home after a nine month deployment.



“We provided a presence on the horizon," said Commander Adam Miller, the commanding officer of USS Truxtun. "We were there with USNS Brunswick as well as the USS Lewis B Puller. And our presence helps ensure that if the state department needs their Department of Defense to support, we are there and we’re ready to assist.”

Crew members supported efforts to evacuate U.S. citizens and others looking to leave the country. Pentagon officials said last month the destroyer would be on standby to respond to Sudan experiencing a wave of violence.

"They demonstrated exemplary conduct ashore in foreign ports and sustained superior performance operating at sea. From deterring illicit activity in the Red and Arabian Seas to sailing alongside our NATO Allies in the Mediterranean, our crew excelled at every mission tasked to us," Miller said.

Miller said the crew initially deployed to support the USS George H.W. Bush Strike Group before independently traveling to Sudan.

Crew members say they are happy to be back to reconnect with family and friends.