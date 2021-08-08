Vaccine clinic organized to honor, memorialize Norfolk teen who died of COVID-19 complications

Tributes like a GoFundMe page were set up in Schwanda Corprew's honor. Now, the latest effort is a vaccination push.

NORFOLK, Va. — A deadly case of COVID-19 for one Norfolk girl prompts action in the community.

17-year-old Schwanda Corprew of Norfolk was shy four days of her COVID-19 vaccine appointment. She died July 30 of what was later revealed as complications from the virus.

Her aunt Shanice Edwards shared a plea with the community in a conversation with 13News Now Thursday.

“I really wish that everybody could just be safe. I know it’s hard with this stuff going on. I don’t want to see anybody else have to bury their little sibling or little daughter. It’s really heartbreaking," said Edwards.

Schwanda was a member of youth organization Teens with a Purpose. She attended the group’s programs. Founder Deirdre Love mourns the young girl.

“She’s someone you will never forget because of her tenderness and kindness," said Love.

Teens with a Purpose is teaming up with local health leaders. A vaccination clinic will take place at Purpose Park near downtown Norfolk. It will run from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11. Children ages 12 to 17 will need to bring an adult with them. Walk-ins are welcome.

“It’s a desperate cry for our community to save our lives, one another’s lives," said Love.

Love is concerned about the highly contagious Delta variant. She wants people to not only get the shot, but also do it in memory of Schwanda.

“That’s all we have, that’s all we can do is pray, remember her, get vaccinated, protect ourselves, protect each other," said Love.

Teens with a Purpose is in all-virtual programming for the time being.

We asked whether they could report any other positive cases of COVID-19 within the program. We’re told that’s a question for the Norfolk Department of Public Health. We’re waiting to hear back.