NORFOLK, Va. — An incident eastbound on Interstate 64 in Norfolk is causing major traffic backup, VDOT says.

The incident occurred near Chesapeake Boulevard at mile marker 278.8.

All east lanes on I-64 near Chesapeake Boulevard are closed. Traffic backup is around 1 mile.

Check back for more updates.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.