NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Department of Transportation worker was injured on the job in Norfolk on Monday morning.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. on Interstate 564, near the I-64 interchange. We're told a paving truck was backing up, with the worker walking alongside it. The truck ended up hitting the worker in the shoulder.

Medics took the worker to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

No charges are expected in the incident.