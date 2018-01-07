NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- A viewer shared photos of multiple vehicles damaged from a hit-and-run in Norfolk.

Norfolk PD dispatch confirmed that there was a report around 1 a.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run on Granby and 18th streets.

Multiple vehicles parked on Granby and 18th streets were damaged in hit-and-run early Sunday morning. A viewer shared photos of the damage.

Dispatch said a grey pick-up truck sideswiped another vehicle. There was no other information about the make and model of the vehicle hit.

