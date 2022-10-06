Vendors excited for the return of Harborfest

Several vendors are lined up along Waterside Drive and pack Town Point Park for Harborfest's 46th year.

NORFOLK, Va. — Smiling faces could be seen along Waterside Drive Friday at Harborfest.

Whether you’re walking to Downtown Norfolk or coming off of a cruise ship like Tiffanny Putman, the excitement for Haborfest is the same for everyone.

“My daughter actually was the first one to say ‘Oh my gosh, we get back at Harborfest!’ And I’m like ‘Perfect, perfect!,'” Putman said.

Putman and her four kids hopped off a cruise from the Bahamas Friday morning and walked right into Harborfest.

She said Town Point Park looked sad the last two years with only virtual events due to COVID-19, and she's excited to see it packed with things to do this weekend.

Food vendors are eager to serve the many hungry people attending Harborfest.

Food vendors lined up along Waterside Drive have the grills hot and ready to serve thousands of people.

“If it’s going to be anything like it was for the Cajun festival, it’s going to be amazing,” said Randy Chustz, the owner of Real Cajun Cookin', is a first-time vendor at Harborfest.

Chustz said he's heard a lot about the big festival. So, he made sure to pack a truckload of food – bringing Louisiana flavor to Norfolk.

“I brought about a thousand pounds of chicken, sausage and pork, about 400 pounds of rice,” he said.

Adel Hagez, the owner of Granby Bistro and Deli, knows Harborfest all too well. Hagez said he sold food at the first festival more than 40 years ago.

“We started on the Banana Peel when it was there," he said. "Then, when it moved over here, we just stayed with it.”

Like many others, he's excited to see the big party return.

“It’s beautiful," Hagez said. "It’s like you haven’t seen your family for a while, and then you get together for a family gathering.”