NORFOLK, Va. — Warm weather usually brings more babies to the Virginia Zoo.

On March 28, a Victoria crowned pigeon chick hatched. The birds, which can usually grow up to 29 to 30 inches long, can be found in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

The species named after Queen Victoria usually weigh a little over 7 pounds, according to the zoo.

Guests can visit the new chick at the  Asia aviary section of the zoo.

