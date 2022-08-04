Wave of violence in Downtown Norfolk impacts patrons, business owners

This weekend marks the third round of ramped-up patrols downtown.

NORFOLK, Va. — Stepped-up security in the downtown area comes after five people were shot outside Chicho's Pizza Backstage on Granby Street last month. Two died and three others were hurt.

The increased presence seemingly did not stop another shooting inside MacArthur Center Mall last weekend. One man died and two people were injured.

"Maybe I need to relocate or maybe even work from home a bit more," said Rael McDonald, who has an office near Granby Street.

Rain and chilly weather on Friday night was not the only thing that kept some people away from Downtown Norfolk.

McDonald told 13News Now the recent string of area shootings has made an impact.

"It's kind of changed the way that I do things. I don't go late at night anymore to prepare for the next day," said McDonald.

He said an employee had to quit earlier this week because of growing violence in the area.

"I understand, but at the same time, it's something she shouldn't have to deal with," McDonald said.

13News Now spoke with several downtown bar and restaurant managers who did not want to go on camera.

Some offered no comment. A few mentioned that they are keeping their same safety measures in place.

Others said they are considering hiring their own security guards and adding cameras outside their storefronts. Some already have.

"I do think that everyone has been on high alert," said Cierra Hendrix, a student at Norfolk State University.

Hendrix told us she has noticed a difference with some downtown businesses lately.

"I do believe that they're doing all that they can. I have seen more signs up on the windows, people checking bags and stuff when people come into different establishments now," Hendrix said.

She said she is cognizant of the crime that has recently come out of downtown.

"But at the same time, I know that you can't live fearfully," Hendrix added. "We just have to make sure that we're aware of our surroundings and just act accordingly."