NORFOLK, Va. — Emergency Management in Virginia Beach and Norfolk are preparing the cities before Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit closeby.

Virginia Beach resident, Virginia Wasserberg, had sandbags stacked up by her door Wednesday.

"Being ready and being proactive is the best thing anybody can do," she said.

That's why she got sand from the City of Virginia Beach for her first-level apartment door. Even at her apartment, she's not taking chances.

Her house in Windsor Woods was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew so now, she doesn't take prep too lightly.

"We're all buying supplies like batteries, canned goods, water," she said. "Keep updated, as to what the storm's path is."

Over in Norfolk, where experts are predicting tidal flooding, people also understand the importance of prepping.

"Definitely if you live right here, I'd move my car further back," said Kendal Carerra, who lives in Ghent.

The City of Norfolk is asking residents to take action before the storm hits Thursday.

City crews have been preparing for the storm and have been cleaning storm drains and ditches to ease potential flooding. In addition, extra crews are on standby to respond to downed trees due to the wind.

The city wants residents to ensure curbs, gutters, and ditches on resident's property are clear of debris and make sure to secure any loose items in a yard to prevent damage during the storm.

The City of Norfolk will open city garages so that residents can move their vehicles to higher ground. The following garages will be open beginning Thursday, September 5 at 6:00 p.m. Residents are not to park in reserved spaces and must remove their vehicles by noon on Saturday, September 7.

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Fountain Park Garage, 130 Bank Street

Main Street Garage, 230 East Main Street

Freemason Street Garage, 161 West Freemason Street

West Plume Street Garage, 135 West Plume Street

Town Point Garage, 110 West Main Street

The City of Virginia Beach is monitoring the storm closely, and have also done extensive cleaning and checking to prepare for the storm.

