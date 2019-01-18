NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach General District Court judge has died from his injuries he suffered in a crash near Norfolk Premium Outlets on Jan. 6, police said.

Robert F. Hagans Jr., 66, died from his injuries Thursday.

The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 6200 block of Northampton Boulevard near Premium Outlets Boulevard.

Police said Hagans was driving eastbound on Northampton Boulevard in a Cadillac XTS and rear-ended a Dodge Ram stopped at the traffic light.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

