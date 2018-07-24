NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk Police Department arrested a Virginia Beach man on charges stemming from a shooting that killed a Norfolk teen on Sunday.

Around 11:15 p.m. police were called to the 400 block of West 28th Street for a gunshot disturbance. When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but she died shortly after arrival.

Deiontrae D. Bates, 20, was arrested in the 100 block of Wales Drive on Monday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree murder, attempted malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Bates is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Detectives are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

