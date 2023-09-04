Caribbean Culture returns to Town Point Park with CaribFest

Festival goers can soak in the sights and sounds and enjoy the food in an all-day and night celebration of the Caribbean culture at Norfolk's Town Point Park.

NORFOLK, Va. — Another big celebration is headed to the City of Norfolk! The 18th annual Virginia CaribFest and Parade of Cultures will be held at Town Point Park this Saturday, September 9.

Festival goers can soak in the sights and sounds and enjoy the food in an all-day and night celebration of the Caribbean culture.

The event will kick off with a "Mardi Gras style" Parade of Cultures starting at 11 a.m. in Downtown Norfolk, while the festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Town Point Park.

General admission tickets are available for $40. You can purchase them online on the CaribFest website.