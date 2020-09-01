NORFOLK, Va. — Prosecutors say a Virginia doctor who wrote thousands of fake prescriptions for an infamous black market pharmacy has pleaded guilty.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 48-year-old Lawrence Ryan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully sells prescription drugs after initially backing out of the plea deal last month.

Ryan worked for a black market pharmacy called RX Limited where he would sign off on prescriptions for a fee without ever seeing any patients from October 2007 to September 2010.

Court records say Ryan approved more than 158,000 illegal drug orders. The site was founded by weapons and drug trafficker Paul Le Roux. Sentencing is set for April.

