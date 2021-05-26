Virginia finance secretary to join Sentara Healthcare

Sentara Healthcare announced Wednesday that Aubrey Lee Layne Jr. will join the company on July 1 as senior vice president and chief of staff.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's secretary of finance will join Sentara Healthcare as senior vice president and chief of staff.

Sentara announced Wednesday in a news release that Aubrey Layne will join the company on July 1.

As chief of staff, Layne will oversee a number of teams including legislative affairs, corporate social responsibility, the Sentara Foundation - Hampton Roads, real estate, construction, marketing and communications, and the Sentara College of Health Sciences. Layne will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Howard Kern.

"Healthcare is changing fast in America, and so are the community's expectations," Layne said. "I admire Sentara's commitment to serving people, and I'm eager to help do even more."

Gov. Ralph Northam appointed Layne, a certified public accountant, to his current post in 2018. He previously served as transportation secretary under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe from 2014 to 2018. He also previously served on the Commonwealth Transportation Board representing Hampton Roads.

"Aubrey Layne has been at the center of every important action we have taken since I've been Governor," Northam said in a statement. Layne helped Virginia keep its AAA-bond rating, set aside record-high financial reserves and post a budget surplus during a pandemic and will be an asset for Sentara, Northam said.