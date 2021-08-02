Virginia leading the way for popular sports betting platform FanDuel

Now that the Super Bowl has passed, we’re getting an idea of just how popular the new sports betting industry is in the Commonwealth.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sports betting is well on its way in Virginia.

We told you a little over two weeks ago that FanDuel became the first company to launch its mobile betting platform in the state. It followed legislation in Virginia legalizing sports gambling last July.

The timing of the announcement, and other companies like Draft Kings getting their licenses in Virginia just days later, was likely intentional.

After all, the biggest sports betting day of the year was coming up, which was Super Bowl Sunday.

Now that the big game has passed we’re getting an idea of just how popular the industry already is in the Commonwealth.

A spokesperson from FanDuel said their Sportsbook betting app was the third-most downloaded app behind TikTok and Robinhood Sunday.

While they couldn’t give specific numbers for VA because of competitive reasons, the FanDuel Director of Publicity, Kevin Hennessy did send us this statement:

“When Virginia launched, it was our most successful launch to date with more users on the first weekend than any state before it.”