Woman tries to bring loaded handgun in carry-on luggage at Norfolk airport, TSA says

The woman was caught by TSA when she entered the security checkpoint and triggered the X-ray machine.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake woman tried to take a loaded gun onto a flight at Norfolk International Airport Thursday, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The woman was caught by TSA officers with the .380 caliber gun in her carry-on luggage when she entered the security checkpoint and triggered the X-ray machine. The gun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, a TSA release stated.

The firearm was taken by local police, who cited the woman on state charges and arrested her on a weapons charge. She faces a penalty of up to $15,000.

The case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

In a press release, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport gave tips on traveling this holiday weekend: "If you’re flying this weekend or any day this summer, it is vitally important to know that the items you have in your carry-on bag are allowed through our security checkpoints."

"My best advice is that when you’re ready to pack, start with an empty bag so you know with certainty what you’ve got inside and you know that there is nothing prohibited in a side pocket, zippered pouch or just in the bottom of your bag. That goes for backpacks, roller bags, handbags, messenger bags and duffle bags."