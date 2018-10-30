NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Opera is getting ready for its production of Mozart's "Don Giovanni," which opens this weekend.

You can see it at the Edythe C. and Stanley L. Harrison Opera House in Norfolk on November 2, 4 and 6. If you miss it, the Virginia Opera will also be performing "Don Giovanni" later in the month in Fairfax and Richmond.

Performance packages remain available, beginning at $54. For the best price and maximum flexibility, call the VO Box Office at 866-673-7282 or visit vaopera.org.

