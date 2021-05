Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the incident occurred near exit 8 inside the eastbound lanes of the tunnel.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police reopened traffic in the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel after closing them to investigate a possible shooting Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the incident occurred near exit 8 inside the eastbound lanes of the tunnel in the city of Norfolk. The incident was called in around 2 a.m.