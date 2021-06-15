Virginia State Police investigating shooting on I-64 in Norfolk

It happened sometime around 11 p.m. on I-64 westbound, east of 15th View Street. No one was hurt.

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting occurred on Interstate 64 late Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

It happened sometime after 11 p.m. on I-64 westbound, east of 15th View

Street.

State police said a 34-year-old woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet and a 39-year-old male passenger were traveling on the interstate when a black Nissan (possibly a 4-door Maxima or Altima) passed the vehicle and fired at it.

The Nissan had two people in it--a female driver and a "light-skinned" male passenger with dreadlocks, according to state police.

No one was hurt. The incident is still under investigation.

The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of the interstate shooting before or after the incident, who may have possible information.