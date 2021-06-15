Virginia State Police investigating shooting on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting occurred on Interstate 64 late Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.
It happened sometime after 11 p.m. on I-64 westbound, east of 15th View
Street.
State police said a 34-year-old woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet and a 39-year-old male passenger were traveling on the interstate when a black Nissan (possibly a 4-door Maxima or Altima) passed the vehicle and fired at it.
The Nissan had two people in it--a female driver and a "light-skinned" male passenger with dreadlocks, according to state police.
No one was hurt. The incident is still under investigation.
The Virginia State Police is reaching out to the community for any witnesses driving in the area of the interstate shooting before or after the incident, who may have possible information.
Anyone with information about this shooting and/or witnessed suspicious behavior is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.